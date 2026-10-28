Baloch prince kidnapped in Pakistan
What's the story
Prince Muhammad Khan Ahmedzai, the son of the current Khan of Kalat Suleman Khan Dawood, was kidnapped along with his three gunmen in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province. The incident took place on Monday night when their vehicle was ambushed by armed men on the highway between Khuzdar and Kalat, a statement issued by the police head office in Quetta said. The police said that Ahmedzai and his associates were taken to an undisclosed location by the abductors.
Historical significance
Who is the Khan of Kalat
The Khan of Kalat is a historical title associated with the former Khanate of Kalat, a princely state centered on the town of Kalat in present-day Balochistan.
Currently, Suleman Dawood, the Khan of Kalat, lives in the United Kingdom and Wales.
The police head office in Quetta has launched an investigation, though no group has claimed responsibility.