Balochistan Liberation Front claims 'Operation Almas' killed military intelligence captain
World
The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed a series of attacks against Pakistani security forces, including the killing of a military intelligence captain and elite army members.
These strikes are part of their ongoing Operation Almas, which BLF says is forcing Pakistani troops to retreat from parts of Balochistan.
BLF says fighters seized Gwadar, Muzhani
According to BLF, their fighters have taken over key spots like the Gwadar Zero Point camp and Muzhani police station, raising their flag as a sign of control.
They've also attacked a convoy and the police checkpoint at Gubd Cross, highlighting how intense and fast-moving things are in the region right now.