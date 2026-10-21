Bangka slow loris rediscovered in Indonesia after nearly a century
Good news for wildlife fans: the Bangka slow loris, a rare primate many thought was gone forever, has been spotted again on Indonesia's Bangka Island after nearly a century.
Over the last decade, rescuers have found more than 90 of these elusive creatures, giving hope to conservationists and highlighting just how tough this little species really is.
Conservationists urge Bangka habitat protection
Even with this comeback, the Bangka slow loris is still in trouble. Its forest home is shrinking due to tin mining and palm oil plantations.
Conservationists like Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center are urging action to protect what is left of its habitat.
Langka Sani says saving these forests now is crucial to keep this unique primate and its place in Indonesia's biodiversity around for future generations.