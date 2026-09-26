Thailand: Emergency declared in Bangkok as heavy rains trigger flooding
What's the story
Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is reeling under severe flooding after two days of relentless rain, with Bangkok declaring a flood disaster in all 50 districts. The city's drainage system has been overwhelmed, leading to widespread submergence of roads and travel disruption. The Thai Meteorological Service has predicted more heavy rainfall till Sunday, raising fears of further canal overflows.
Emergency declaration
Situation could take days to normalize
In light of the crisis, an emergency has been declared across all 50 districts of Bangkok.
Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said eastern parts of the city are worst affected, especially areas near canals.
He added that while the situation has stabilized, it could take two to three days for floodwaters to recede if rain stops.
Government response
Prime Minister cuts short London trip
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has also cut short his trip to London to return home and deal with the disaster.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has declared all 50 districts as disaster zones after three were initially designated.
This declaration allows for quicker response measures to be implemented by government agencies and local administrations.
Widespread impact
Floodwaters enter homes, shops
Floodwaters have entered homes, shops, and streets across several neighborhoods in Bangkok.
Around 980 people are currently staying in temporary shelters while 36 bedridden residents have been moved to hospitals.
The BMA has prepared one million sandbags for distribution and opened temporary shelters in schools to accommodate those affected by the flooding.
Infrastructure strain
Canals at full capacity
Bangkok's canals are now at full capacity after nearly continuous rainfall since Thursday afternoon.
The city's pumping stations are working at full capacity, with combined pumping reaching around 1,200 cubic meters per second.
Municipal workers are also clearing debris from drainage points to help water flow out of affected areas.
Widespread impact
Travel disruptions reported due to flooded roads
Beyond Bangkok, the flooding has affected over 84,000 people in 21 provinces across Thailand as of Saturday, as per local media reports.
Travel disruptions have also been reported due to flooded roads and poor weather conditions.
Authorities are monitoring rainfall and water levels as more heavy rain is expected through Sunday.