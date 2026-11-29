Bangladesh and Pakistan sign 5-year rice wheat sugar edible-oil pact
Bangladesh and Pakistan have signed a five-year agreement to make trading essentials like rice, wheat, sugar, and edible oil easier between their governments.
Instead of setting fixed amounts now, both sides will share what they need and work out the details, like quality and delivery, through state agencies.
Pact linked to recent high-level visit
This deal is part of bigger efforts to improve diplomatic relations, with a recent high-level visit between the two countries.
Bangladesh's commerce secretary called it key for direct business links and economic stability.
Plus, the agreement renews automatically unless someone wants out, giving Bangladesh alternative sources if markets get shaky, depending on individual contract terms.