Bangladesh announces 3-day Durga Puja holiday, Tk 5cr for mandaps

Good news for Bangladesh's Hindu community: the government has announced a three-day Durga Puja holiday; with the weekend, the total break will run from October 20 to October 24.

This move follows recent temple vandalism and finally answers long-standing requests for more time to celebrate.

Plus, Prime Minister Tarique Rahaman has boosted funding for major puja mandaps to Tk 5 crore (about ₹4 crore).