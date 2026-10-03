Bangladesh announces 3-day Durga Puja holiday, Tk 5cr for mandaps
Good news for Bangladesh's Hindu community: the government has announced a three-day Durga Puja holiday; with the weekend, the total break will run from October 20 to October 24.
This move follows recent temple vandalism and finally answers long-standing requests for more time to celebrate.
Plus, Prime Minister Tarique Rahaman has boosted funding for major puja mandaps to Tk 5 crore (about ₹4 crore).
Mobile app aids Durga Puja security
To keep things safe, officials are ramping up security at every level, national to local, with help from a mobile application previously deployed by National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre that will make it easier to share updates during the celebrations.
With 1,500 more puja mandaps this year (now totaling 33,851), these steps aim to make sure everyone can enjoy Durga Puja without worry.