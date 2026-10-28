Bangladesh appoints Asad Alam Siam as high commissioner to India
Asad Alam Siam, currently Bangladesh's foreign secretary, is stepping in as the country's new high commissioner to India starting November 16.
He takes over from Riaz Hamidullah, who's moving on to represent Bangladesh at the United Nations in Geneva and as ambassador to Switzerland.
Siam got the official green light from India back in September.
Siam arrives amid Ganga treaty renewal
Siam arrives just as Bangladesh and India are working through big topics, like renewing their Ganga Water Sharing Treaty (set to expire in late 2026), which is a huge deal for future projects like the Padma Barrage.
He'll also be helping organize Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's upcoming visit to India.
On top of that, recent moves, like India sending modern train coaches and Larsen and Toubro landing a metro contract in Dhaka, show these neighbors are tightening their ties even further.