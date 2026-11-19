Bangladesh is heading into a dawn-to-dusk lockdown today, November 19, after the Awami League called for mass action to demand the lifting of the ban, abolition of the tribunal, release of political prisoners, lower prices, reopening of industrial units, and Sheikh Hasina's return from India.

The move comes as unrest grows, with arson, vandalism, and protests by garment workers demanding better pay that are shaking up daily life.