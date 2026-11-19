Bangladesh begins dawn-to-dusk lockdown amid Awami League mass action
Bangladesh is heading into a dawn-to-dusk lockdown today, November 19, after the Awami League called for mass action to demand the lifting of the ban, abolition of the tribunal, release of political prisoners, lower prices, reopening of industrial units, and Sheikh Hasina's return from India.
The move comes as unrest grows, with arson, vandalism, and protests by garment workers demanding better pay that are shaking up daily life.
Awami League supporters clash in Gopalganj
In Hasina's home district, Gopalganj, banned Awami League supporters have hit the streets with rallies and blockades, clashing with police and targeting BNP leaders' properties.
Meanwhile, the government has ramped up security in protest hot spots to try to keep things under control as the political standoff continues and garment workers protest over pay.