Bangladesh cancels 103 hilsa import permits, West Bengal traders anxious
World
Bangladesh has just stopped importing hilsa fish from India and Myanmar, canceling permits for 103 fish importers.
This move is making West Bengal traders anxious, especially with Durga Puja around the corner; hilsa is a festival favorite, and now supply could take a real hit.
India sent 580MT hilsa to Bangladesh
India sent more than 580 metric tons of hilsa to Bangladesh in just two months, thanks to Gujarat's bumper catch and low local demand.
But even before this, Bangladesh has had an on-again, off-again relationship with hilsa exports: there was a total ban in 2012, then limited festive-season exports since 2019.
With this new halt, getting your hands on hilsa for upcoming celebrations might be tougher than usual.