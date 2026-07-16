Bangladesh seizes $6.2B assets linked to ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
What's the story
Bangladesh has seized assets worth 760 billion taka (approximately $6.2 billion) linked to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members, and major business groups. The move is part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering after her ouster last year. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) confirmed that 570 billion taka of these assets were seized domestically while another 190 billion taka were confiscated from abroad.
Investigation progress
We are still working to recover the money laundered overseas
The BFIU chief Ikhtiar Mohammad Mamun revealed that 98 cases have been registered as part of the investigations.
He said, "We are still working to recover the money laundered overseas."
Mamun expressed hope for positive developments by the end of this year in their efforts to recover these assets.
"We hope to share positive developments by the end of this year," he said.
Legal proceedings
Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity
Since her ouster, Hasina has been convicted in absentia on several charges, including corruption over plot allocations in Dhaka. She was also sentenced to death for crimes against humanity.
She remains in India after fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024.
In an interview with Reuters last week, she said she planned to return to Bangladesh around December.
"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Hasina said. "Still, I have to go," she said.
HM
Home Minister says Hasina would be arrested on return
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday said Hasina would be arrested on her return as she had already been convicted by a court.
He also said the Awami League will face trial if investigators file charges after completing their probe but ruled out banning any political party.
"Awami League is responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity as an organization," Salahuddin told reporters.