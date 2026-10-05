Bangladesh considering sending Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India
World
Bangladesh is thinking about sending Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, even though things have been a bit rocky between the two countries lately.
The main goal? To set up a better way for both sides to talk and work together, according to Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs, Humaiun Kobir.
India reviewing Sheikh Hasina extradition request
Relations have been tense since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh wants Hasina extradited from India, which is still being reviewed.
There was also some drama over Hasina's press event in New Delhi that didn't sit well with Dhaka.
On top of that, Rahman did not accept the BRICS summit invite, but officials are hopeful that more open dialogue can help smooth things over.