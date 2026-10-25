Bangladesh demands Saudi Arabia explain 2 citizens' executions in Mecca
Bangladesh is pressing Saudi Arabia for details after two of its citizens were executed in Mecca on October 14.
The consulate in Jeddah has asked for clear information on what they were charged with, how the trial went, whether they had lawyers, and exactly how the executions happened: they were reportedly found guilty of an "indecent act" inside a mosque.
Bangladesh seeks arrest burial beheading details
Bangladesh also wants to know when the man and woman were arrested, if they were beheaded, and where they are buried. So far, Saudi officials have not replied.
The consulate is raising concerns about possible mismatches between official records and ministry statements.
With 20 more Bangladeshis whose names appeared on the Saudi prisoner list as convicted, but whose sentences were not specified, the call for fair treatment and transparency is growing louder.