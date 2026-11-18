Bangladesh has deployed paramilitary forces nationwide after unrest flared up around former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return in December.

Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing violent protests in August 2024, wants to come back but the government is refusing her a new passport, fueling even more frustration.

Protests by supporters of her banned Awami League party have broken out, and bombings and arson attacks have been blamed on supporters of the banned party.