Bangladesh deploys paramilitary nationwide amid unrest over Sheikh Hasina's return
Bangladesh has deployed paramilitary forces nationwide after unrest flared up around former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return in December.
Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing violent protests in August 2024, wants to come back but the government is refusing her a new passport, fueling even more frustration.
Protests by supporters of her banned Awami League party have broken out, and bombings and arson attacks have been blamed on supporters of the banned party.
Awami League announces Nov 19 lockdown
Clashes have hit at least 28 districts recently, with civilians and police injured.
Notable incidents include a bomb blast near a minister's home in Dhaka and fires targeting the house of a BNP lawmaker and shops belonging to BNP supporters in Gopalganj.
Police say they have arrested at least 71 people from banned groups such as the Awami League.
Meanwhile, the Awami League is calling for protests and even a nationwide lockdown on November 19, and has announced a week-long program of protests and rallies to mobilize support for Hasina's return, culminating in a nationwide lockdown on November 19.