Bangladesh deploys paramilitary to Savar and Gazipur amid garment protests
Garment workers in Bangladesh have been protesting for higher wages, leading the government to send in paramilitary forces to industrial areas like Savar and Gazipur.
The demonstrations, which have lasted five days, turned tense with incidents like a police van being set on fire.
Police are also tightening security around Dhaka's factories.
Gazipur sees 50 factories closed
The protests have forced 50 factories in Gazipur to close for safety reasons after clashes broke out.
Amid the unrest, the government is speeding up a new wage structure (now set to roll out by December 1 instead of January) to address workers' demands and try to restore calm.
The situation is also heating up politically, with accusations flying between current leaders and opposition parties over who's fueling the unrest.