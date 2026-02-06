Bangladesh elections 6 days away; disinformation poll body's biggest challenge

With just six days left for the Bangladesh parliamentary elections, the country's Election Commission (EC) has flagged disinformation as a major challenge. The elections will be held on February 12, 2026, marking the first national polls since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 's government was ousted in August 2024. Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh , is currently at the helm of affairs in the country.

EC measures Ballot papers sent to 116 constituencies Senior Secretary of the Election Commission, Akhtar Ahmed, briefed local reporters on the election preparations after meeting with a European Union delegation. He said ballot papers have been sent to 116 of 300 constituencies, with the rest expected to be delivered by February 7. The delay was due to court orders that required reprinting and changes to ballots.

Voting process Political campaigns to end on February 10 Ahmed also said that political campaigns will end at 7:30am on February 10. To ensure fair elections, 1,051 executive magistrates will be deployed across the country from February 8 to February 14. The Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) will also assist in election duties. Addressing disinformation concerns, Ahmed said they are working with Meta to remove derogatory comments and misinformation instead of resorting to internet speed reduction or other measures.

Advertisement