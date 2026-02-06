Bangladesh elections 6 days away; disinformation poll body's biggest challenge
What's the story
With just six days left for the Bangladesh parliamentary elections, the country's Election Commission (EC) has flagged disinformation as a major challenge. The elections will be held on February 12, 2026, marking the first national polls since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted in August 2024. Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh, is currently at the helm of affairs in the country.
EC measures
Ballot papers sent to 116 constituencies
Senior Secretary of the Election Commission, Akhtar Ahmed, briefed local reporters on the election preparations after meeting with a European Union delegation. He said ballot papers have been sent to 116 of 300 constituencies, with the rest expected to be delivered by February 7. The delay was due to court orders that required reprinting and changes to ballots.
Voting process
Political campaigns to end on February 10
Ahmed also said that political campaigns will end at 7:30am on February 10. To ensure fair elections, 1,051 executive magistrates will be deployed across the country from February 8 to February 14. The Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) will also assist in election duties. Addressing disinformation concerns, Ahmed said they are working with Meta to remove derogatory comments and misinformation instead of resorting to internet speed reduction or other measures.
Election timeline
Postal ballots accepted until February 12
Ahmed said that 444,952 postal ballots have been deposited globally, with 211,122 already filled. Ballots will be accepted until 4:30pm on February 12. The counting of votes will begin at 4:00pm on election day, and results will be declared by the morning of February 13. The Awami League is currently suspended from contesting elections after Hasina's ouster.