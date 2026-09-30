Bangladesh faces worst measles outbreak in decades with 211,000 cases
Bangladesh is dealing with its worst measles outbreak in decades: more than 211,000 cases and more than 1,100 lives lost since March.
Most infections are among unvaccinated children, leading to 168,655 hospitalizations.
Even after a big vaccination drive that reached more than 19 million children, gaps left by the pandemic are still making things tough.
WHO warns measles risk in India
The World Health Organization has flagged ongoing measles risks in the South-East Asia Region, including India, even where vaccination rates look high, because of local challenges like migration and vaccine hesitancy.
They are urging better outreach to close those immunity gaps: WHO warned countries not to rely only on national averages and to identify underserved and hard-to-reach communities where vaccination gaps may persist.