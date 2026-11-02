Bangladesh garment factories reopen after protests demanding 30,000 taka wage
Bangladesh's garment factories are back in action after widespread closures and production disruptions a day earlier sparked by massive worker protests over pay.
Millions of workers, who accounts for more than 80% of Bangladesh's export earnings, have been pushing to more than double their minimum monthly wage from 12,500 taka to 30,000 taka ($243).
This industry is a huge part of Bangladesh's economy and supports around 4 million jobs.
Work disrupted at 529 factories
The protests hit 529 factories and disrupted work for nearly 1 million people, raising concerns about future exports.
The government has set up a minimum wage board to review wages, but tensions are still high as talks continue.
Factory owners say the industry faces higher costs, energy market uncertainty linked to conflict in the Middle East and slowing demand in key export markets.
For now, everyone's watching closely to see if both sides can find some common ground and keep this vital industry running smoothly.