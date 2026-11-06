Bangladesh garment worker protests meet tear gas and batons
World
Thousands of garment workers in Bangladesh are protesting for better pay, but the government's response has been tough: think tear gas and batons in factory areas like Gazipur and Narayanganj.
The clashes have left people hurt on both sides and caused major disruptions at clothing factories.
Workers demand more than doubled wages
This isn't just about wages: the garment industry is huge here, making up over 80% of Bangladesh's exports and supporting 4 million jobs.
Workers want their minimum wage more than doubled to keep up with rising prices.
With talks going nowhere, delayed shipments could hit during busy seasons.
Meanwhile, political groups are backing the workers and criticizing the crackdown, while rights groups say the government needs to listen instead of using force.