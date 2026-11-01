Bangladesh garment workers demand 30,000 taka, 529 factories shut down
Bangladesh's garment workers are hitting the streets, asking for their minimum monthly wage to jump from 12,500 taka to 30,000 taka (about $245), saying they just can't keep up with rising costs.
The protests have already shut down 529 factories in this $47 billion industry, and even though a wage board was set up to help, demonstrations in Dhaka and Gazipur haven't slowed down.
Things got tense enough that border guards were called in.
Bangladesh garment workers reject 25% raise
Bangladesh's four million garment workers say their current pay barely covers basics like food and rent.
They even turned down a proposed 25% raise because it wasn't enough.
With the garment sector making up more than 80% of the country's export earnings, the government is worried about delayed export shipments and payments from international buyers.
Despite warnings from officials to get back to work, workers are standing firm on their demand for better wages.