Bangladesh garment workers demand 30,000 taka, 529 factories shut down

Bangladesh's garment workers are hitting the streets, asking for their minimum monthly wage to jump from 12,500 taka to 30,000 taka (about $245), saying they just can't keep up with rising costs.

The protests have already shut down 529 factories in this $47 billion industry, and even though a wage board was set up to help, demonstrations in Dhaka and Gazipur haven't slowed down.

Things got tense enough that border guards were called in.