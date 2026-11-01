Bangladesh garment workers demand 30,000 taka amid vandalism, tear gas

This isn't just about paychecks: it's about millions of livelihoods.

The garment sector makes up over 80% of Bangladesh's export earnings and employs around 4 million people, mostly women.

Workers say they deserve better pay, especially after a recent government announcement of a new pay scale for public sector employees, but factory owners argue that rising costs and fewer orders make big raises tough.

Even with a government wage board in place, the protests show just how urgent this issue is for so many families.