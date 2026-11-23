Bangladesh garment workers press wage demands amid Awami League protests
Garment workers in Bangladesh are stepping up their fight for better wages, even as the country deals with political protests involving former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.
On Monday, employers gave a new wage proposal to the Minimum Wage Board, but did not share any numbers.
Both sides are set for more talks, and what happens next could really impact Bangladesh's key export industry.
Babul Akhter calls employers' proposal unacceptable
Workers' rep Babul Akhter called the employers' proposal "unacceptable," especially since workers are asking for Tk 32,000 a month.
The wage board was formed by the government on November 1 after weeks of worker protests.
With both sides still far apart and more discussions ahead, all eyes are on how this will shape labor rights and pay in the country's crucial garment sector.