Bangladesh garment workers protest proposed 15% raise, demand $242 monthly
Garment workers in Bangladesh are protesting a proposed 15% pay raise, saying it falls way short of their demand for more than double their current monthly wage (from $101 to $242).
Factory owners argue they can't afford bigger raises because of rising costs and weak global demand.
Talks are set for Monday, but workers are expected to reject the offer.
Protests cost Bangladesh garment industry $428 million
Since early November, protests have shut down hundreds of factories in key industrial areas, affecting more than four million workers.
The disruptions have already cost the industry about $428 million in just more than two weeks.
International buyers are now moving orders worth approximately $254 million to other countries, showing just how much these strikes are shaking up Bangladesh's vital garment sector.