Bangladesh government proposes fountains for Suhrawardy Udyan Independence Monument
Big update from Dhaka: Bangladesh's government has proposed changing the design for the Independence Monument at Suhrawardy Udyan.
Instead of sculptures honoring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's legendary 1971 speech and the surrender of Pakistani forces, the proposed plan would feature water fountains, part of a move to "rescope and repurpose" the whole project.
Suhrawardy Udyan project slowed after 2024
Suhrawardy Udyan isn't just any park; it's where major moments from Bangladesh's 1971 independence movement happened.
The monument project started back in 2018 and was supposed to finish by June 2027, but things slowed down after a government change in 2024.
Now, with these design tweaks, the government has proposed replacing the planned sculptures with water fountains as part of a plan to "rescope and repurpose" the Independence Monument project.