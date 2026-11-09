Bangladesh Health Minister Hossain accepts responsibility for deadly measles outbreak

Bangladesh is facing a serious measles outbreak that's already taken the lives of more than 1,200 people, most of them children.

Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain has openly accepted blame, saying, "Hang me. This is my failure," after criticism about how the crisis was handled.

He also cleared up rumors, explaining that only 8% of the vaccines came from India, while the rest were sourced from Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Indonesia.