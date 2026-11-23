Bangladesh High Court imposes temporary social media limit for under-16s
Bangladesh's High Court just put a temporary limit on social media access for anyone under 16.
The move comes after concerns were raised about children's mental and physical health, especially with no rules in place to protect them online.
Now, an expert committee will look into how algorithm-driven content affects young users.
Government to set child online guidelines
The government has been told to create new guidelines fast, with help from cybersecurity professionals and child psychologists.
The committee will study how algorithm-based recommendation systems influence children's behavior, exposure to online content, and overall development, and assess the structural impact of algorithm-controlled feeds on children, something lawyer Mohammad Faisal Dastagir says is linked to real health risks.
Bangladesh is joining countries like Australia and Malaysia in taking steps to keep minors safer on social platforms.