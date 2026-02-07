Bangladesh: Hindu ex-minister Ramesh Sen dies in custody, murder alleged

Ramesh Chandra Sen, a prominent Hindu leader and former minister of Bangladesh , died on Saturday after falling critically ill in custody. The 85-year-old was taken from Dinajpur District Jail to the emergency department of Dinajpur Medical College Hospital at 9:10am and was pronounced dead at 9:29am. Sen was suffering from multiple ailments and wasn't given the medical care due to a former minister, local media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Arrest details Arrested on August 16 Sen was arrested at his home on August 16, 2024, and sent to Dinajpur District Jail the next day, The Daily Star reported. He was charged with three counts, including murder, amid allegations of a political vendetta against Awami League (AL) leaders after Sheikh Hasina's regime fell in August 2024. His death has raised questions about the treatment of senior AL leaders in custody under Muhammad Yunus' interim government.

Career overview Sen's political career Sen was a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) and served as Water Resources Minister from 2009 to 2014. He was known for his generosity and helpful nature, building a political career against BNP heavyweight Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. His mass appeal is evident from his electoral victories from Thakurgaon-1 constituency. After Hasina's departure in August 2024, Sen's properties were targeted, and he was arrested on false charges.

Advertisement