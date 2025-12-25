Bangladesh: Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returns after exile

Tarique Rahman, son of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has returned to Dhaka after a 17-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. His return was facilitated by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which took over in 2024 after then-PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024. The BNP is now seen as a key contender in Bangladesh 's upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, with Rahman being its most prominent candidate.

Legal clearance Rahman's legal battles and political significance To recall, Rahman left Bangladesh in 2008 following a string of legal troubles, including convictions for money laundering and charges linked to an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Hasina. However, over the past year, he has been acquitted in all major cases by Bangladesh's higher courts. Rahman's return is seen as a major boost for the BNP in the Bangladeshi political landscape, following the disbanding of its rival, Hasina's Awami League, by Chief Adviser Yunus.

Schedule Rahman to visit ailing mother After arriving in Dhaka, Rahman is scheduled to visit his 80-year-old ailing mother, Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital for months. He is also expected to address his supporters at an event on Thursday. On Friday, he is reportedly scheduled to visit the grave of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman, as well as the National Martyrs' Monument. Later on Saturday, the 60-year-old will complete voter registration formalities and also visit Osman Hadi's grave.