Bangladesh: Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returns after exile
What's the story
Tarique Rahman, son of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has returned to Dhaka after a 17-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. His return was facilitated by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which took over in 2024 after then-PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024. The BNP is now seen as a key contender in Bangladesh's upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, with Rahman being its most prominent candidate.
Legal clearance
Rahman's legal battles and political significance
To recall, Rahman left Bangladesh in 2008 following a string of legal troubles, including convictions for money laundering and charges linked to an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Hasina. However, over the past year, he has been acquitted in all major cases by Bangladesh's higher courts. Rahman's return is seen as a major boost for the BNP in the Bangladeshi political landscape, following the disbanding of its rival, Hasina's Awami League, by Chief Adviser Yunus.
Schedule
Rahman to visit ailing mother
After arriving in Dhaka, Rahman is scheduled to visit his 80-year-old ailing mother, Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital for months. He is also expected to address his supporters at an event on Thursday. On Friday, he is reportedly scheduled to visit the grave of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman, as well as the National Martyrs' Monument. Later on Saturday, the 60-year-old will complete voter registration formalities and also visit Osman Hadi's grave.
Political landscape
Rahman's return amid political transition in Bangladesh
Rahman's urgent return to Dhaka was reportedly prompted by the health condition of Zia, who served as the first female PM from 1991-95 and again 2001-06, coinciding with the political transition in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster. Moreover, the BNP is betting big on him ahead of the elections. Political observers see the BNP as a frontrunner, with Rahman being considered a possible prime ministerial candidate if the party secures a majority.