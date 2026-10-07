Bangladesh launches yearlong home contraceptive delivery campaign December 1

The campaign (catchily summed up as "no more than two children, one is better") isn't just about handing out contraceptives. It also brings family planning information and counseling right to your door.

Even though modern contraceptive use has jumped from 8% in the 1970s to 64% today, millions of women still don't have what they need.

With more than 178.42 million people packed into a small space, Bangladesh hopes this effort will help ease pressure on resources and improve health for families across the country.