Bangladesh offers to help India locate Assam woman Mumtaz Begum
Bangladesh has said it's ready to help India track down Mumtaz Begum, a 43-year-old woman from Assam who vanished after being sent to Bangladesh in June earlier this year.
Despite searches, no one's been able to find her yet.
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed, additional secretary (political and immigration) in Bangladesh's home ministry, shared they're continuing to search and are waiting for a request from India to work together.
Gauhati High Court seeks MEA assistance
Mumtaz was sent to Bangladesh in June after an Assam tribunal called her a foreigner.
Now, the Gauhati High Court is keeping an eye on things and has asked India's Ministry of External Affairs to help bring her back if possible.
The court even pointed out she might not have had enough time to appeal before being deported.
The next hearing is set for November 26, and another similar missing person case is also under review.