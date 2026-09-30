Bangladesh PM approves Tk 5cr for Durga Puja, 3-day holiday
Good news for Durga Puja this year: Bangladesh's government is stepping up support for the Hindu community.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has approved Taka 5 crore in grants, which is even more than what was requested.
Plus, the official Puja holiday now runs three days, giving a total five-day break when you count the weekend.
Authorities to monitor 33,851 puja mandaps
With 33,851 puja mandaps set up across the country, safety is a big focus.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed shared that security teams are working at every level, and authorities will use a special app to strengthen monitoring during the festival.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammad Shamim Kaiser also said law enforcement will be extra alert during key moments like idol immersion to make sure everything stays peaceful.