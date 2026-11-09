Bangladesh reviewing Sheikh Hasina passport request amid legal questions
Bangladesh is taking its time reviewing reports that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's lawyers approached the High Commission in New Delhi to seek a replacement passport and national ID.
Officials say nothing has been approved yet since her eligibility is under close review by the foreign affairs and law ministries.
The whole process is tangled up in legal questions because of her recent conviction.
Bangladesh seeks Hasina extradition from India
Hasina was sentenced to death last November for crimes against humanity, which makes her a fugitive criminal in the eyes of the Bangladeshi government. She has been living in India since 2024.
The Bangladesh government says giving her a passport is not possible now. They are actually pushing for her extradition from India instead, sticking to their legal process despite all the complications.