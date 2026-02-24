Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus returns to nonprofit roots after 18 months
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has returned to his non-profit organization work after stepping down as the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government. The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner had been in the position for nearly 18 months. He resigned on February 16, shortly after a new government was formed under the 13th Jatiya Sangsad with the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Yunus's interim government
Yunus had taken charge of the interim government on August 8, 2024, after a student-led uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, 2024. He returned from self-imposed exile in August 2024 to lead the transitional administration. In his farewell address, he emphasized democratic values, saying, "Let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that have begun not be halted."
Upon his return to the Yunus Centre office in Mirpur, he was greeted with flowers and a warm welcome from his colleagues. The Nobel laureate met with managing directors and advisers from Grameen organizations and the Yunus Centre to discuss stalled projects and plans for the future. He is also expected to move back into his home in Gulshan, Dhaka, by the end of this month after staying at an official residence during his tenure as chief adviser.
Yunus congratulates BNP, Tarique Rahman
After leading the country through a transition, Yunus handed over power shortly after the national elections were held on February 12. He congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its leader, Tarique Rahman, for their "landslide victory." Incidentally, Rahman, son of the late Khaleda Zia, is the first male Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 35 years.