Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus returns to nonprofit roots after 18 months

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has returned to his non-profit organization work after stepping down as the chief adviser of Bangladesh 's interim government. The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner had been in the position for nearly 18 months. He resigned on February 16, shortly after a new government was formed under the 13th Jatiya Sangsad with the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

New beginnings Yunus's interim government Yunus had taken charge of the interim government on August 8, 2024, after a student-led uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, 2024. He returned from self-imposed exile in August 2024 to lead the transitional administration. In his farewell address, he emphasized democratic values, saying, "Let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that have begun not be halted."

Warm reception Back to office Upon his return to the Yunus Centre office in Mirpur, he was greeted with flowers and a warm welcome from his colleagues. The Nobel laureate met with managing directors and advisers from Grameen organizations and the Yunus Centre to discuss stalled projects and plans for the future. He is also expected to move back into his home in Gulshan, Dhaka, by the end of this month after staying at an official residence during his tenure as chief adviser.

