But Islam said no such issues had been discussed between the two sides.

"No, not at all, we have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters, as per Prothom Alo.

Islam said the Ministry of Law is examining how Hasina will be brought back.

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman earlier said all formalities from their side have been completed.

He said, "We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process."