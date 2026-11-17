India hasn't set conditions for Sheikh Hasina's extradition, Bangladesh clarifies
What's the story
Bangladesh has dismissed reports of India imposing conditions for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The clarification comes after a BBC Bangla report claimed that India had set two conditions for Hasina's return. Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said no such discussions took place, adding they expect her return under the existing bilateral extradition treaty.
Legal proceedings
2 reported conditions by India
According to the BBC Bangla report, the first condition was that the Bangladesh Army would have to return Hasina because she had fled to India aboard a Bangladesh Army aircraft.
The second condition was that Bangladesh must give Hasina an opportunity to appeal against her death sentence and that any trial relating to allegations of crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising would be undertaken afresh.
Minister
All formalities from their side have been completed
But Islam said no such issues had been discussed between the two sides.
"No, not at all, we have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters, as per Prothom Alo.
Islam said the Ministry of Law is examining how Hasina will be brought back.
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman earlier said all formalities from their side have been completed.
He said, "We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process."
Extradition request
India received Bangladesh's extradition requests
India confirmed that it has received Bangladesh's extradition requests but hasn't made a decision yet.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the matter a legal issue and said it would be dealt with accordingly.
The extradition debate has intensified as Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh in December.
She recently approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi for a new passport and national identity card for her return.
Extradition efforts
Hasina convicted in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal
Hasina fled to India after her government was overthrown in a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024.
In November 2025, she was convicted in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity during the July-August 2024 uprising.
She was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another.