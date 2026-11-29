Bangladesh seeks renewal of Ganga water treaty with India
Bangladesh is hoping to renew its water-sharing agreement with India before the current Ganga Water Treaty runs out in December 2026.
The country's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, said Bangladesh will hold a discussion and that Bangladesh has already reached out twice and is now waiting for India's reply so negotiations can move forward.
Bangladesh readies team, prefers treaty renewal
The treaty, which manages how both countries share Ganga River water during dry months, has been around since 1996.
Bangladesh says it is ready for discussions: it has set up a technical team and is gathering information about who will represent India.
Minister Islam also made it clear they would rather stick with the current treaty than start from scratch, stressing the importance of sorting things out through diplomacy and keeping good ties between the neighbors.