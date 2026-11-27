India 'didn't help Bengalis...weakened Pakistan' in 1971 war: Bangladesh Speaker
What's the story
Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has sparked controversy during his visit to Pakistan by accusing India of weakening Pakistan during the 1971 war. Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Ahmed said that India "did not help the Bengalis but weakened Pakistan." He also accused India of turning Bangladesh into a "colony" under Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule.
Historical claims
Ahmed questions India's role during the 1971 conflict
Ahmed, a former Pakistani army captain who fought in the 1971 war, questioned India's role during the conflict.
He alleged that Bengalis were denied democracy at the time.
The speaker also compared parliamentary systems of Bangladesh and Pakistan, lamenting that Bangladesh adopted a one-party system in 1975.
Despite these criticisms, he called February's general election in Bangladesh free and fair.
Political tensions
Hasina's return to Bangladesh unlikely, predicts Ahmed
Ahmed also intensified his criticism of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since August 2024.
He dismissed her claims of returning to Bangladesh as mere attempts to comfort her supporters and predicted she wouldn't return for at least another decade.
The speaker accused Hasina of taking refuge in a country hostile to Muslims and hinted at possible legal action if extradition requests from Dhaka were not met by New Delhi.
Diplomatic stance
Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions
Ahmed also took a stand on the Kashmir issue, saying it should be resolved according to United Nations resolutions.
He praised Pakistan for supporting Bangladesh's candidate for the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and expressed confidence in strengthening Dhaka-Islamabad ties.
His efforts to showcase warmth between Bangladesh and Pakistan extended to football as well.
Sports diplomacy
Bangladeshi crowd supported Pakistan during SAFF Championship final: Ahmed
Ahmed noted that the Bangladeshi crowd supported Pakistan during the 2026 SAFF Championship final against India.
"People of Bangladesh few days back, in Dhaka Stadium, there was a football final between India and Pakistan. Entire stadium was supporting Pakistan," he said.
The speaker is on an official visit to Pakistan from November 23-29 at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.