Bangladesh starts 2 day national lockdown over Sheikh Hasina's return
Bangladesh just kicked off a two-day national lockdown (starting November 25, 2026) as things heat up over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return from India.
Protests have sparked road blockades and fires in places like Gopalganj and Faridpur, with Border Guard teams working to clear things up.
Security tightened across Dhaka and Chattogram
Security is extra tight across major cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.
Hasina's comeback on December 16 (Victory Day) means a lot, since she left the country on August 5, 2024, and was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025.
She's denied the charges and called out the current government for alleged mistreatment of war veterans.
With opposition rallies also brewing, Bangladesh is bracing for a tense December.