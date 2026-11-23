Bangladesh to ask India to return Sheikh Hasina for arrest
Bangladesh plans to arrest former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she comes back from India in December.
The government says it will ask India to send her back under an existing treaty, since Hasina is facing a death sentence after fleeing the country in August 2024 during mass protests demanding her resignation.
Awami League calls November 19 lockdown
Hasina's Awami League party is not taking this quietly. It is organizing protests and has called for a nationwide lockdown on November 19.
The situation has already turned tense, with bomb blasts and arson reported in 28 districts.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is also juggling tough talks with India over extradition and dealing with ongoing issues like the Rohingya refugee crisis.