Thousands of US bank customers face transaction issues
What's the story
On Monday, thousands of customers at major United States banks faced issues accessing their accounts and making transactions. The disruption was triggered by a software bug in JPMorgan Chase's on-premise hardware systems. The glitch affected several financial institutions, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, and Truist.
Chase statement
Chase confirms no evidence of cyberattack
Chase, the largest US bank by assets, confirmed that a software bug was behind the disruption. A spokesperson said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
"JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems; there is no evidence it is cyber-related," they said.
Outage details
Over 20,000 complaints against Chase
A website that tracks service disruptions, Downdetector, saw a spike in complaints against Chase.
According to Fortune, Downdetector captured almost 4,500 reports related to Chase just after 1:30pm ET, with the figure exceeding 20,000 by 2:22pm.
Customers reported issues logging into their accounts and completing transactions both online and at physical branches.
Wider impact
Wells Fargo acknowledged technical issues
Wells Fargo acknowledged technical issues on its website and advised customers to use ATMs and telephone banking services.
Bank of America has not yet commented on the disruption.
Zelle, a digital payments platform used by major US banks, was also affected as customers faced issues making payments through the network.
Service restoration
Incident comes days after Microsoft service disruption
Chase confirmed on Monday evening that transactions were processing normally again after the technical problem was resolved.
The incident comes days after a major Microsoft service disruption affected Outlook, Teams, and Copilot.
The outage, which began on Thursday, lasted for several hours and affected users across multiple countries.