Bar collapse in northern Spain injures at least 11 people
World
Early Saturday morning in northern Spain, a bar in San Vicente de la Sonsierra suddenly collapsed, leaving at least 11 people injured.
Around 25 to 30 people were inside when the floor gave way, followed by the ceiling: survivors described the collapse as happening in two stages.
Firefighters pull everyone, police investigate collapse
Emergency crews rushed to pull everyone from the debris, with firefighters working hard to make sure no one was left behind.
Local authorities confirmed that police have started investigating what caused the collapse, and more details are expected soon.