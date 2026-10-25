Barack Obama criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump, backs Democrats

Barack Obama took the stage in Ohio to call out Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump.

He criticized Ramaswamy's campaign ad involving Dr. Amy Acton's estranged mother, saying, "There is a decency we should expect out of our public officials," and "And I do not know what has happened where the standards of behavior are so low that somebody could run an ad like that."

He knocked Trump for caring more about White House makeovers than real economic issues.

Obama's message was clear: he's backing Democrats as the midterm elections approach.