Baramulla's Tasleema Akhtar urges UNHRC probe into PoK civilian deaths
Tasleema Akhtar, a Baramulla activist, took the stage at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to call out Pakistan for its harsh response to peaceful protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Associated with the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), she described serious human rights abuses by Pakistani forces and urged the U.N. to launch an independent investigation into civilian deaths.
Akhtar contrasts J&K progress, PoK instability
Akhtar also pointed out how Jammu and Kashmir, India, has seen real progress since 2024, with more jobs and better infrastructure thanks to projects like Smart Cities.
She contrasted this with PoK's ongoing instability under Pakistani rule, highlighting the difference between India's approach and what she called Pakistan's oppressive tactics.