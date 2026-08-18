BBC seeks Trump's family testimony in $10B lawsuit
What's the story
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has approached a United States federal court to obtain documents and testimony from President Donald Trump's family. The move is part of a $10 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Trump against the broadcaster. The BBC believes Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr. have information relevant to the case concerning Trump's January 6 speech.
Family testimony
Family members have 'personal knowledge': BBC
The BBC's court filing states that Trump's family members have "personal knowledge" and documents that could clarify key aspects of his lawsuit.
Ivanka and Trump Jr. were present in the Oval Office while Trump was still working on the speech, which was delivered just before supporters stormed the Capitol.
Lawyers representing BBC also mentioned Trump Jr.'s direct conversation with his father after the Capitol violence erupted.
Legal hurdles
Complications due to Secret Service protection
Serving subpoenas to the Trump family has been complicated by their Secret Service protection.
The BBC asked Trump to accept service on behalf of his daughter and son-in-law or allow the Secret Service to accept service.
When he declined, the broadcaster sought court approval for alternative service methods like email and certified mail.
Defamation claims
Trump's $10B defamation lawsuit against BBC
Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, filed in December, accuses the broadcaster of defamation and unfair trade practices.
The dispute revolves around a BBC documentary that edited Trump's January 6 speech in a misleading way.
His legal team argues this was an intentional effort to misrepresent his words and influence the 2024 presidential election.
Documentary dispute
BBC's defense and rationale for subpoenas
While the BBC has admitted to misleading editing and apologized to Trump, it denies that the documentary constitutes defamation.
The latest court filing indicates that the BBC is now looking beyond the documentary itself and toward the events surrounding Trump's January 6 speech.
The broadcaster's lawyers argue that Trump's family members could have information relevant to his argument about what he intended to communicate and whether the documentary's portrayal was materially false.
Legal opposition
Trump's legal team opposes BBC's request
Trump's legal team has opposed the BBC's request, accusing the broadcaster of distracting from its own liability in the case.
They also accused the BBC of misusing the deposition process to target Trump and his supporters.
The judge will now decide if alternative methods can be used to serve subpoenas.