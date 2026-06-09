'Bibi, you will be on your own very soon': Trump

Diplomatic efforts

Trump says US received messages from Iran

After Iran's missile attack on Israel, both sides had signaled a halt to hostilities, with Iran announcing it would stop attacks before Netanyahu proclaiming that Israeli strikes would cease "for now." Trump later appealed to Netanyahu's judgment, saying they were close to signing a "very powerful deal" with Iran. He said several regional countries had reached out to Washington for US intervention and that his administration received messages from Iran indicating it would stop firing if Israel did the same.