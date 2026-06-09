'Bibi, you will be on your own very soon': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against escalating retaliatory strikes on Iran. The warning came after Iran's missile attack on Israel, the first since a ceasefire in April. "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Axios quoted Trump as saying. His intervention prevented what could have been the largest wave of Israeli strikes since the ceasefire.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump says US received messages from Iran
After Iran's missile attack on Israel, both sides had signaled a halt to hostilities, with Iran announcing it would stop attacks before Netanyahu proclaiming that Israeli strikes would cease "for now." Trump later appealed to Netanyahu's judgment, saying they were close to signing a "very powerful deal" with Iran. He said several regional countries had reached out to Washington for US intervention and that his administration received messages from Iran indicating it would stop firing if Israel did the same.
Tense discussions
Trump's earlier tirade against Netanyahu
Sources from both sides described Trump's latest conversation with Netanyahu as "calmer" than an earlier exchange. An unnamed US official described the call as "polite," adding that "nobody shouted." In contrast, the earlier discussion had reportedly seen Trump describe Netanyahu as "f****** crazy." During their call, Netanyahu argued that failing to respond to Iran's missile attack would weaken Israel's and America's standing.
Ongoing negotiations
Iran rejects claims of ceasefire agreement with US
Despite opposing a major Israeli retaliation, Trump's message to Netanyahu was not an explicit prohibition, according to a US official cited by Axios. According to Trump, diplomacy is the preferred path, and a new agreement with Tehran could be reached soon and would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf rejected these claims, saying there was no trust in the US position and Washington's statements contradicted earlier understandings.