'Be useful': Scott Adams leaves heartfelt message in final podcast

On the morning of January 13, 2026, the audience of "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" tuned in for their daily ritual. Instead of the creator, his ex-wife, Shelly Miles, appeared on screen. In a somber moment that stunned thousands of live viewers, she announced that Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, had passed away just moments before the stream was set to begin. He died at age 68 following a courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer .

Career overview Adams's career and fame Born on June 8, 1957, in Windham, New York, Adams started drawing cartoons at six. He graduated from Hartwick College with a bachelor's degree in economics and later earned an MBA from UC Berkeley. Adams worked at Crocker National Bank and Pacific Bell before launching "Dilbert" in 1989. The comic strip became a global phenomenon, appearing in over 2,000 outlets worldwide.

Health battle Adams revealed his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025 Adams had revealed his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, shortly after former US President Joe Biden's similar diagnosis. He had been using a walker and suffering from severe pain as the cancer spread to his bones. Despite his illness, Adams continued to livestream from his hospital bed during radiation treatment before Christmas and resumed from home afterward.

Controversies Adams's controversial remarks and career impact Adams's career took a hit in February 2023 when he made controversial remarks on his podcast that were perceived as racist. His comments led to "Dilbert" being dropped by several newspapers and its syndicator. Penguin Random House also canceled the publication of his book "Reframe Your Brain." Despite these setbacks, Adams continued to livestream daily until his death.

Unwavering spirit Adams's commitment to his podcast and community Adams was known for his "365 days a year" commitment to his podcast. Even as his health failed and he transitioned to hospice care in Northern California, he refused to stop. He used his platform to document his decline with clinical transparency, discussing his "month of transition" and his struggle with partial paralysis. His dedication meant that he literally worked until his final breath, viewing his daily show as a vital service to his community.

Letter to audience 'My body failed before my brain' Anticipating the end, Adams penned a final letter on New Year's Day, 2026. He wrote, "If you are reading this, things did not go well for me." He assured his audience that while his "body failed before his brain," he remained of sound mind. This message was read aloud by Miles during the final livestream, serving as a bridge between the creator and the many followers who had supported his independent era.

Final message Adams's legacy and final message The core of Adams's legacy was distilled into two words: "Be useful." In his farewell, he requested that anyone who benefited from his work—whether through Dilbert cartoon, his books, or his podcast—should "pay it forward." Adams launched "Real Coffee With Scott Adams" in 2018 to help people think more productively about life. Each episode began with the "Simultaneous Sip," inviting viewers to share a morning drink with him. Adams said the podcast unexpectedly helped many lonely viewers feel connected.

Religious views Adams's spiritual pivot A surprising element of his final message was his late-life conversion to Christianity. Characteristically analytical, Adams described the "risk-reward calculation" of accepting Jesus as too attractive to ignore. Though he admitted he wasn't a traditional believer, he formally accepted Christ as his savior in his final letter. He joked that if he woke up in heaven, the lack of belief would be "quickly resolved," showing his trademark wit even in the face of death.