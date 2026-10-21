Before US midterms Trump reportedly blocked Netanyahu's Iran attack
Just before the US midterm elections, President Trump reportedly stopped Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu from launching a big military attack on Iran, one that would have targeted key sites, including nuclear facilities.
Trump was worried it could spark chaos in the region right before Americans headed to the polls.
This move highlights how Trump and Netanyahu saw things differently: Netanyahu pushed for action, while Trump prioritized keeping things calm.
Hegseth met Netanyahu to discuss Iran
After calling off the strike, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Netanyahu at an Israeli air base to talk strategy.
The meeting focused on Iran.
Notably, only top political leaders were present (no senior military brass), which showed just how sensitive these discussions were ahead of Israel's own elections.