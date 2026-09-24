Beijing Shanghai Jiangsu and Zhejiang top PISA 2025 science scores

Students from the four participating jurisdictions in China just scored the highest in the world on the PISA 2025 science test, beating out 90 other countries and economies.

Teens from Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang averaged 597 points, way ahead of US students, who landed at 502 points and finished 13th overall.

The PISA test checks how well 15-year-olds can understand and use science in real life.