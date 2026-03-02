Israeli airstrikes on Beirut kill Hezbollah parliamentary chief 

Israeli airstrikes have killed Mohammad Raad, the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary faction. The strikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon on March 2, after overnight attacks on northern Israel . The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed they hit "several senior Hezbollah terrorists" and a "central terrorist" without naming Raad.

Political impact Raad was a key political figure within Hezbollah Raad had been a member of parliament since 1992 and was a key political figure within Hezbollah. He was elected multiple times from Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel district. The strikes mark an escalation in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions involving Iran. Hezbollah has not officially confirmed Raad's death but has vowed to continue its resistance.

Retaliation IDF intercepted 1 projectile from Lebanon The Israeli strikes came after Hezbollah fired missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was done "in defense of Lebanon and its people." The IDF intercepted one projectile from Lebanon, while others landed in open areas.

Advertisement