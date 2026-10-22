Bend teacher Becky Drury recounts surviving shooting by Griffin John
Becky Drury, a 54-year-old teacher at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, has spoken out after surviving the tragic school shooting on October 15.
The attack was carried out by Griffin John, a 16-year-old former student.
Drury shared that after being shot and badly injured in her classroom, she pretended to be dead so the shooter would leave her alone.
Four killed, bystander fatally shoots attacker
The shooting claimed four lives: five-year-old Rhoam Summer, two other unidentified students, ages 8 and 11, and volleyball coach Megan Lambert, 25.
Seven-year-old Saylor Graham was also hurt and hospitalized.
A bystander stepped in and fatally shot the attacker, stopping further harm.
Drury said she's heartbroken over what happened and is thinking of everyone affected as the community tries to heal.