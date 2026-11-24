Benjamin Carpenter arrested for allegedly killing his wife Erica
Benjamin Carpenter, from Wisconsin, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Erica, a well-known health care worker and marathoner.
Erica died at home in October 2024 under circumstances that raised eyebrows.
Investigators uncovered texts where Erica voiced fears about "powdery s---" in her water, hinting at serious trust issues between the couple before her death.
Detectives found Carpenter's searches, possible affair
Detectives found Benjamin had alleged searched things like "Watching someone you love die," and discovered he was having a possible affair.
Just after Erica's funeral, he reportedly spent $3,754.74 on a bracelet, while telling a store manager that Erica died from a flu shot complication.
Now, their local community is struggling to process the loss of someone who ran marathons for autism research and inspired many.