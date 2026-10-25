Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizes Iran threat, Trump ties before Israel vote
With Israel's elections just days away (October 27), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making the Iranian nuclear threat a top talking point.
He reposted author Yuval Blumberg's warning on X, which describes Iran as an existential threat and sharing a striking image of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu is also highlighting his strong relationship with US President Donald Trump as part of his campaign message.
Yuval Blumberg urges Israeli security focus
Blumberg urged Israeli voters to focus on national security, saying Trump's remaining time in office is a "historic opportunity" for Israel to act against Iran, since future US leaders might not be as supportive.
Trump endorsed Netanyahu on October 18, which adds weight to their partnership against Iranian threats.
Blumberg also called out political distractions at home, reminding voters that security should be the priority this election.